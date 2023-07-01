Upshur County renews emergency declaration as storm cleanup continues

Gilmer, Texas (KLTV) -The Upshur County Commissioner’s Court voted to extend the local emergency disaster as cleanup efforts continue around the area.

“Some roads got little to no damage, some roads look like an absolute warzone,” said Andy Jordan, the Road Administrator for Upshur County Road and Bridge.

Jordan said that despite all roads in the county being passable, only 20-25% of construction is complete.

“In another two weeks, we can have the safety aspect completely solved, from there we are going to go into an aesthetic aspect where ok, there’s brush there, we’ll get when it gets through there,” said Jordan.

County officials say approximately 160 residents are in iSTAT status, meaning being designated by the state as having significant damage to their homes.

The Commissioner’s Court on Friday also approved expanding the county’s electronic dispatch system. Officials say Big Sandy, Ore City, and East Mountain will now benefit from a more modern emergency response system.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.