Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Upshur County renews emergency declaration as storm cleanup continues

Upshur County renews emergency declaration as storm cleanup continues
By JD Conte
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gilmer, Texas (KLTV) -The Upshur County Commissioner’s Court voted to extend the local emergency disaster as cleanup efforts continue around the area.

“Some roads got little to no damage, some roads look like an absolute warzone,” said Andy Jordan, the Road Administrator for Upshur County Road and Bridge.

Jordan said that despite all roads in the county being passable, only 20-25% of construction is complete.

“In another two weeks, we can have the safety aspect completely solved, from there we are going to go into an aesthetic aspect where ok, there’s brush there, we’ll get when it gets through there,” said Jordan.

County officials say approximately 160 residents are in iSTAT status, meaning being designated by the state as having significant damage to their homes.

The Commissioner’s Court on Friday also approved expanding the county’s electronic dispatch system. Officials say Big Sandy, Ore City, and East Mountain will now benefit from a more modern emergency response system.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog

Latest News

The third annual Rose City Airfest is taking place Friday afternoon at the Tyler Pounds...
Thousands attend Rose City Airfest despite heat
ETFB "grocery store"
ETFB CEO says state grant increase will put 1.5M meals on East Texas tables
Upshur County renews emergency declaration as storm cleanup continues
Upshur County renews emergency declaration as storm cleanup continues
Thousands attend Rose City Airfest despite heat