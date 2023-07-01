Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a man barricaded himself in a house Saturday after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Police responded to a house on the 300 block of Berta Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired after a man assaulted a woman, according to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. The woman exited the house after being injured in the assault, but she was not shot, Erbaugh said.

A SWAT team was on scene negotiating with the man until he was taken into custody without incident at about 2:20 p.m., Erbaugh said.

