Tyler Legacy Beekeeper Club hosts honey harvest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy High School buzzed with excitement as people of all ages came to experience and participate in a honey harvest at the school’s culinary lab Saturday morning. Needless to say, it was a sticky situation.

The high school beekeeper club hosted their first honey harvest since receiving a grant from the Tyler ISD Foundation for their very own electric extractor.

Rising junior Cathleen Gaffney has been a member of the club for the past three years, and she is enthusiastic about raising awareness for bees and teaching others about their crucial role in the environment.

“I feel like if an anyday person saw this, they, next time they go out and see a bee, they’re going to be like ‘oh, those are super important. I should leave it alone’ or ‘oh, I don’t need to be scared of them’ because a lot of people are,” she said. “They’re not a fear thing. It’s something that you need to know about.”

Kathleen Gaffney is a junior at Tyler Legacy, and she said she enjoys when the club visits elementary schools to teach about the impact of bees.

Other students, including middle and elementary schoolers, were also part of the harvest.

Additionally, beekeepers from the community brought their own hives for honey extraction.

“I’m looking forward to learning how to harvest,” said Dr. David Hector. “I am looking forward to the students participating and learning about bees and beekeeping and harvesting.”

Hector has been beekeeping for one year and is considered an apprentice. He got some hands-on experience at his first-ever harvest.

With the help of the equipment and a master beekeeper, he was able to collect over seven gallons of raw pure honey, or as he calls it “liquid gold.”

Agriculture teacher Whitney Cleghorn is in charge of the high school’s club, and she feels lucky to be part of such a unique experience.

“How many students can say in their admissions resumes that they were on a beekeeping club at high school and know how to process honey and pretty much run a small, little business?” she asked.

After the frames of hive are spun for a couple minutes, the honey is filtered through a double-layered sieve and then through a mesh cloth for triple purification.

The club hopes to eventually harvest honey from the hives they have on campus.

For now, they are actively learning how to care for the bees and teach others about their importance.

David Hector is a cardiologist who just began to take an interest in bee keeping. He started exploring the idea after his fruit trees failed to produce.

