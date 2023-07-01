TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have responded to a crash that has blocked the westbound lanes of Cumberland Road in Tyler.

The wreck took place near Faulkner Park in south Tyler at about 3 p.m. and slowed traffic across both westbound lanes.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

