TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler

The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have responded to a crash that has blocked the westbound lanes of Cumberland Road in Tyler.

The wreck took place near Faulkner Park in south Tyler at about 3 p.m. and slowed traffic across both westbound lanes.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

