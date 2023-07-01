Thousands attend Rose City Airfest despite heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today, at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, thousands of guests gathered for the third annual Rose City Airfest in the blistering heat.

Folding chairs and umbrellas scattered the field along the tarmac as people staked out spots for the three-hour air show featuring 16 types of aircrafts flown by service members from the United States Navy and Air Force.

VIP sponsors and donors enjoyed the view from the shade of white tents that lined a different stretch of the tarmac.

U.S. Army veteran Colonel Stan Murrell said he attended his first Rose City Airfest to show his support for the armed forces.

“I hope there’s a lot of people that come because they want to see what we have to offer in the way of defense. We supposedly have the latest and the greatest, and this is confirmation of that,” he said, “so I hope that’s why most people came. God bless our military. God bless the USA.”

Before the air show, guests enjoyed a concert from the band “Girl Named Tom,” who won season twenty-one of The Voice.

All proceeds from the Airfest will be donated to CampV in Tyler, which stands for Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans.

The nonprofit integrates military and civilian resources for the veterans, active duty service members, reserves, and military families of East Texas.

