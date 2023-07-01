Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night, but the juvenile driver took off when officers attempted to stop them.

Police said they saw a vehicle stolen from Barron Road in Chandler on Friday. When officers attempted to make a stop, the driver fled, launching a pursuit that continued into Tyler then back to a location south of Chandler near Lake Palestine.

The people in the car then attempted to run on foot, but officers were able to catch two juveniles.

During the chase, one officer sustained minor injuries. He was taken to UT Health, where he was treated and released, the police department said.

Police have identified the suspects who were arrested, but have not shared their names. They are reportedly juvenile offenders and will receive criminal charges, filed after the completion of a full investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested for contempt of court during arraignment hearing
The family hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a...
Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
Wood County constable found not guilty of directing K9 to bite suspect
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler
Family outings at Lake Gladewater include relatives who have driven long distances to be...
East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun
Family outings at Lake Gladewater include relatives who have driven long distances to be...
WebXtra: East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun
Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation