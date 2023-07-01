Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night, but the juvenile driver took off when officers attempted to stop them.

Police said they saw a vehicle stolen from Barron Road in Chandler on Friday. When officers attempted to make a stop, the driver fled, launching a pursuit that continued into Tyler then back to a location south of Chandler near Lake Palestine.

The people in the car then attempted to run on foot, but officers were able to catch two juveniles.

During the chase, one officer sustained minor injuries. He was taken to UT Health, where he was treated and released, the police department said.

Police have identified the suspects who were arrested, but have not shared their names. They are reportedly juvenile offenders and will receive criminal charges, filed after the completion of a full investigation.

