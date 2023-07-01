Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Joaquin man arrested, accused of dealing drugs

Nickolas Shane Matthews
Nickolas Shane Matthews(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies responded to a 911 call about someone with a gun and found several kinds of narcotics when searching for him in a house.

At about 7 a.m. on Saturday, authorities received a 911 call about a man with a gun at a house on Faulkville Road in Joaquin, according to a post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies spent three hours trying to make contact with the suspect, identified as Nickolas Shane Matthews, 22, before entering the home.

They found Matthews inside and were given permission to search the residence by the homeowner, the post said.

During the search, investigators said they found narcotics believed to be 271 grams of xanax, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 1 gram of ecstasy, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics and an AK-47.

Matthews was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, delivery of marijuana and assault.

Investigators said they found narcotics during the search.
Investigators said they found narcotics during the search.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Son of Smith County elected officials arrested for contempt of court during arraignment hearing
The family hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a...
Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
Wood County constable found not guilty of directing K9 to bite suspect
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

After the frames of hive are spun for a couple minutes, the honey is filtered through a...
Tyler Legacy Beekeeper Club hosts honey harvest
David Hector
WebXtra: Bee club member participates in first harvest
Tyler student explains why she joined bee club
WebXtra: Tyler student explains why she joined bee club
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler