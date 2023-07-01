Jacksonville man killed in wreck on Hwy 322 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died Thursday morning five miles north of Lakeport, according to Texas DPS.

Jorge Rubio, 36, of Jacksonville, was driving a 2015 Kia Forte northbound on State Hwy 322.

Zachary Ray Whitehead, 25, of Longview, was driving a 2017 Kia Rio southbound on the same highway.

The DPS preliminary report states that Rubio’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, and struck Whitehead’s vehicle. Rubio died at the scene.

Whitehead was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances with undisclosed injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.