From fields to stores: Wiggins Watermelon production in the Brazos Valley

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, it’s highly likely that a watermelon will be within reach.

When considering the major crops in Texas, watermelons may not immediately come to mind. However, it is worth noting that watermelon cultivation is widespread across more than 40% of the state’s counties and rural regions.

Watermelons are a staple fruit for Fourth of July celebrations and hold a significant role in the agricultural industry of the state. Caldwell is home to one the largest annual crop of watermelons, with millions of them being produced and shipped each year.

Every day, Wiggins Watermelons in Caldwell loads numerous trucks that can be seen departing to transport over 7.5 million watermelons across the Lone Star State annually.

“It’s roughly 2,200-2,400 hundred acres we ship somewhere around 3,000 loads a year that would be about 100- 120 million pounds,” said Jody Wiggins, fourth-generation owner of Wiggins Wholesale and Wiggins Watermelons.

Getting those watermelons from the fields to your local store requires a significant amount of effort and a large number of people. Wiggins employs over 300 workers to ensure that you have the most succulent and flavorful watermelon for your backyard BBQ and Fourth of July festivities.

“The watermelon industry has grown expediently, and the demand has grown expediently, so we have to be able to continue moving forward meeting the demand,” said Wiggins.

Texas A&M AgriLife says watermelon production in the state exceeds $160 million a year.

“Homegrown we’re supporting the state. You know Texas is really fortunate that we are third in the country as far as watermelon production, but we do have some of the best watermelons in the state,” said Wiggins.

The Wiggins family, now in their fifth generation of growers, believes that watermelons are more than just a fruit.

“Everybody loves a watermelon,” said Jody Wiggins. “It brings the kids together. It brings the family together. A good watermelon brings a whole lot of people together. So that’s what we shoot for, a good watermelon.”

The Wiggins family also operates a fruit stand specializing in watermelons. You can easily find it located on the corner of F.M. 50 and F.M. 60 near the town of Snook.

