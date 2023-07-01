Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Father, child killed after tree falls on their truck, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say a father and his stepdaughter were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle. (Source: WBKO)
By Brennan Crain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say two people, including a child, died in a truck after a tree fell on the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police report they responded to what was reported as a crash in Butler County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Christopher Fulkerson, 49, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with his 12-year-old stepdaughter when a tree from the east side of the roadway fell and hit the roof of the truck.

WBKO reports that Fulkerson and the girl were killed.

According to Butler County authorities, recent severe storms in the region may have contributed to the tree falling over.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

