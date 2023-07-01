Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans celebrate independence weekend with family, food, fun

On this Fourth of July weekend, many celebrations are going on, but the point of this time for many East Texans is family.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - On this Fourth of July weekend, many celebrations are going on, but the point of this time for many East Texans is not only the celebration of independence, but also family.

Family outings at Lake Gladewater include relatives who have driven long distances to be together and be one family. Many members of the George family, who are holding a reunion at the lake, haven’t seen each other in 40 years.

In East Mountain, an old-fashioned community gathering is taking place to meet and greet each other, have food, see a car show, hold a parade and enjoy fellowship.

Members of the George family and the East Mountain Chief of Police talk about how independence weekend has come to mean more than just fireworks and parades.

