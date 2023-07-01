Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ben Wheeler woman killed in wreck on Hwy 64

(Source: WALB)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday afternoon, according to Texas DPS.

Patsy Hall Franklin, 82, of Ben Wheeler, was driving a 1994 Nissan XE, which is a small pickup truck, westbound on Hwy 64, about 12 miles east of that city.

Franklin was following behind a 2023 Ram 2500 pickup which was towing a trailer. The Ram was driven by Russell Tyler Ahrens, 34, from Ben Wheeler. His passenger was Sydney Camille Bradshaw, age 17, from Tyler.

The preliminary report states that Franklin’s Nissan struck the back of the trailer being pulled by Ahrens when he was slowing to make a left turn onto CR 4813. Franklin died at the scene.

Ahrens and Bradshaw were not injured.

