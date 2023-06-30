Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County constable found not guilty of directing K9 to bite suspect

Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal court jury found Wood County Pct. 3 Constable Kelly Smith not guilty of the unnecessary use of force in deploying his K9 partner, as well as not guilty of falsifying a report about the incident.

After a week of hearing testimony from both sides, the jury unanimously found Smith not guilty on a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. Smith was indicted in November 2022 after federal prosecutors accused him of using unnecessary force in deploying his K9 partner to apprehend Robert Evans, a then-fugitive with a felony warrant out for his arrest.

