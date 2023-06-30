Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog

Latest News

Reactions to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California