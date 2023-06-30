WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck driving through a city bus stop.

The post said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of Taco Bell in the 2700 block of E. 5th St. on June 18, and the truck appears to be a black Chevrolet with large tires. The police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to report it to Det. Flowers at 903-531-1033.

