Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop

The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck driving through a city bus stop.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck driving through a city bus stop.

The post said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of Taco Bell in the 2700 block of E. 5th St. on June 18, and the truck appears to be a black Chevrolet with large tires. The police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to report it to Det. Flowers at 903-531-1033.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
The two new transport buses were specifically purchased for extracurricular travel.
Longview ISD adds 2 new Lobo transport buses
The family hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a...
Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run