Upshur County Commissioners receive bids for courthouse renovation

The Upshur County Commissioner’s Court received bids for the renovation and restoration of the county courthouse in Friday morning’s meeting.
By JD Conte
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Commissioner’s Court received bids for the renovation and restoration of the county courthouse in Friday morning’s meeting.

Four construction firms submitted bids, all matching the county’s request of $12,197,233.33.

“The deciding factor probably is going to be the time frame and past experience,” said Komatsu Architecture Group’s project leader Rick Sacy.

Phoenix construction group estimated a time of 733 days to completion, J.R. Jones 600, Premier Construction 715, and J.C. Stoddard 620.

The county courthouse, built in 1937, is not only in need of modernization but also restoration according to Sacy.

“We take these buildings, which sometimes have sixty, seventy, sometimes eighty years of modifications to them and we take them back to their original date and their look and their grandeur, however still bringing them up to the 21st century,” said Sacy.

The commissioner’s court will discuss the project at their next meeting on July 14.

