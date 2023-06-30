Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Teens involved in stolen truck pursuit nabbed by law enforcement in Brazos County

The pursuit ended in the area of Raintree Drive near Appomattox Drive
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday...
Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a College Station neighborhood.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a pickup truck and leading law enforcement on a pursuit remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Kaden Lane Escobedo of Livingston and a 16-year-old were both taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a College Station neighborhood.

According to arrest reports, a Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable Deputy found the stolen vehicle in the area of SH 30 and Bird Pond Road.

The teens fled and eventually crashed in the area of Raintree Drive near Appomattox Drive.

Both teens tried to run from the law but were captured.

Escobedo is facing several charges including evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His bonds total $45,000.

Information about the 16-year-old is not available due to his age.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
The two new transport buses were specifically purchased for extracurricular travel.
Longview ISD adds 2 new Lobo transport buses
The family hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a...
Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run