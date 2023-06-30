Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in higher education

Supreme Court rules against affirmative action
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People in Texas and others around the country are concerned about the impact of the decision made by the Supreme Court Thursday.

“This decision make no mistake about it, is going to make it harder for black students and students of color to be considered for admission in public and private institutions,” Steven Horsford, congressional black caucus chair and Nevada representative said.

He calls into question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court based on their ruling.

“They have rolled back 45 years of precedent, in taking race, conscious preference into, consideration as one, of many factors in accepting a student for admission.”

Former Denison city councilman and Vice President of NAACP Rayce Guess describes the decision as “earth shattering” and is concerned about the impact it will have on students seeking college admission based on academics alone.

“It affects the people that are not in extracurricular activities, that are just regular high school kids that are trying to get into college to make a career for themselves and make a way of life for them and their family,” Guess said.

Guess attended college on an athletic scholarship. He says that marginalized people of color will find a way to still get a good college education, and the community can help.

“We can reach out and do a better job of mentoring and letting them know what things are available for them as far as grants, scholarships, other opportunities, work study programs, different things that are available,” Guess suggests.

While some may consider today’s ruling a setback... Guess says it doesn’t have to be.

“If you work hard, you seek them, and you diligently move forward to try to make those things happen.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
The two new transport buses were specifically purchased for extracurricular travel.
Longview ISD adds 2 new Lobo transport buses
The family hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a...
Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run