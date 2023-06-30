Son of Smith County elected officials arrested for contempt of court during arraignment hearing
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of the Smith County clerk and a county commissioner has been arrested for contempt of court and disobedience of court order.
Lance Phillips, 40, was arrested in Judge Clay White’s courtroom during an arraignment hearing Friday morning at the Smith County Courthouse. Phillips was there for a previous charge of disrupting a meeting, stemming from when he had to be forcibly removed from the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom in May.
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is accused of interfering with on March 28.
Lance Phillips was transported to the Gregg County Jail following his Friday morning arrest. Officials said this was done considering he’s the son of two Smith County officials.
RELATED:
- Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
- Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
- Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.