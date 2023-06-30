Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Silver Alert issued for Austin woman with a cognitive impairment

Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton...
Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton Ln.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for Sandra Burton, 69, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Burton is 5 feet 1 inch tall Black woman who weights 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a silver headwrap, black rimmed glasses, a gold, black and red shirt, wristwatch, black leggings, red socks and black fuzzy shoes with gold stars.

Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton Ln.

Police believe her disappearance is a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 512-974-5250.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
The Tyler Police Department posted a short clip of security footage showing a pickup truck...
WATCH: Truck smashes through Tyler bus stop
Jaiquies Lashawn Lewis
17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lufkin nightclub
Child falls off ride at Castaway Cove
13-year-old falls off ride at Castaway Cove
The two new transport buses were specifically purchased for extracurricular travel.
Longview ISD adds 2 new Lobo transport buses