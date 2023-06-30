Silver Alert issued for Austin woman with a cognitive impairment

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for Sandra Burton, 69, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Burton is 5 feet 1 inch tall Black woman who weights 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a silver headwrap, black rimmed glasses, a gold, black and red shirt, wristwatch, black leggings, red socks and black fuzzy shoes with gold stars.

Burton was last seen on foot on June 28, 2023, at around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 Block of Clayton Ln.

Police believe her disappearance is a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 512-974-5250.

