AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles, and an AMBER Alert was issued in the case, as well.

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408 just outside the city limits of Athens.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

No other details were shared about the case, but anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

