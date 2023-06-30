Return of jail overtime pay among Smith County judge’s proposed budget requests

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Planning is underway for the proposed Smith County budget for fiscal year 2024, in which Smith County Judge Neal Franklin hopes to mitigate an ongoing problem at the county jail and ease the strain of inflation on employees.

Proposed Tax Rate

With the proposed budget also comes the proposed tax rate, which is expected to increase as a result of the voter-approved courthouse bond. Franklin said it’s too early to tell what the proposed tax rate will be until more information is collected, including the Smith County Appraisal’s District’s certified tax roll that must be provided by July 25.

“Our only anticipated tax increase, we don’t know now because we’re waiting on numbers, would be from the bond itself which is voter approved,” said Franklin.

The bond Franklin is speaking of is the one approved by voters to build a new courthouse and parking garage for $179 million.

“A lot of factors go into a budget,” said Commissioner John Moore. “The economy, number of people who are moving to the area, and we have a lot of those. There’s a lot of growth. So, you have to keep all those factors and more in mind.”

Despite voter-approved debt, the county is hoping “strong” sales tax trends will help keep property taxes lower.

“We’ve got great sales tax news so far,” Franklin said. “It looks like $29 million is estimated at this point. So, it continues to stay there which will help us keep the tax rate lower.”

Sales Tax Revenue by Year in Smith County (Smith County/KLTV)

Cost of Living Increase

Franklin is also calling for a five percent cost-of-living pay increase for all county employees, including elected officials.

“Our employees are faced with inflation and we’re trying to make sure we can keep those good employees,” Franklin said.

Jail Overtime

Franklin also plans to ask commissioners to bring back jail overtime pay to replace the current method of offering compensatory time.

“We’ve had a problem with that for years,” Franklin said about attracting and retaining jailers. “We’re trying to solve that. So, we’re going to go ahead and go back to overtime this next year if the court decides to vote for that. It’s my suggestion that we do.”

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith backs the suggestion and said the change is “desperately needed.” In an interview via phone with KLTV, Smith said the county currently owes past employees almost a million dollars.

“The compensatory time is nothing but a savings account for that employee,” Smith said. “The only way that employee can get that check is to terminate his employment or retire. I believe it serves everyone best ot go ahead and pay as we go.”

Franklin said the county plans to budget $1.5 million for jail overtime pay.

Information presented in March 2023 by Sheriff Larry Smith on jail overtime pay at the Smith County Jail. (Sarah Thomas/KLTV)

New Vehicles and Employees

Smith County is planning to save about $4.3 million by purchasing 45 new vehicles for several departments, including 34 for the sheriff’s office, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The county also has 12 new vehicles, including six for the road and bridge department at the cost of $835,000, included in its proposed budget.

Franklin said 11 new employees have been included in the proposed budget, including three custodians for facilities services and one new employee each for information technology, judicial compliance, elections, precinct 1 justice of the peace, animal aontrol, precincts 1 and 3 constables, and the sheriff’s office.

Looking Ahead

The first budget workshop was held Tuesday, June 27. The second budget workshop is scheduled for Aug. 1, and the deadline to file the proposed FY24 budget is Aug. 15. Public hearings for the proposed budget and tax rate will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, and the commissioners Ccurt is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget and tax rate on Sept. 5.

