Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories are in effect until 7 AM on Saturday for the central and eastern sections of East Texas. Some good news on this heat... The upper-level High Pressure system that has been the culprit for this heat, is moving east and weakening. What that means is that the intense heat we have experienced over the past week or so is about to come to an end...AND...the chances for some rain will enter the forecast. We stay in the mid to upper 90s through Monday, then gall into the lower 90s Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Chances for rain enters the picture on Sunday and continues through most of next week. The best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through this evening...then Heat Advisories replace it tonight through at least Saturday morning. Only a few more HOT days are on the horizon before we cool down a bit. We can do it. Have a great night.

