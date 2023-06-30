Longview family offers reward for information on hit and run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who struck a young woman and left the scene almost 14 months ago.

It happened in Longview, when a white Ford F-150 pickup struck a young woman as she was crossing the intersection of McCann Street and Glencrest Street, on the night of May 5, 2022.

Amy McMahon, the mother of the 23-year-old victim, said her family is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who struck her daughter.

Wanting to keep her daughter’s identity private, McMahon said she is offering the reward since the driver and the truck have not been found. She hopes someone will recognize images taken at the scene of a white pickup with a toolbox in the back.

Investigators have not been able to find the truck or identify the driver, and McMahon talked about how her daughter and her family need closure on the incident.

