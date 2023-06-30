Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another hot and sunny forecast for our Friday, with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories still in effect for most of the area today. We’re beginning the day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and will warm into the low 90s around lunchtime. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, with some possibly in the triple digits. We keep the sunshine around for most of the day, though skies may turn partly cloudy this evening, close to sunset. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the evening hours, eventually dropping into the upper 70s overnight. Saturday will be another hot day but expect a bit more cloud cover through the day.

Slightly cooler highs and a bit lower humidity may keep us from seeing continued heat alerts for Saturday and Sunday, though it will still be hot. Sunday’s forecast will call for a bit more cloud cover and low chances for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-ish 90s (some of us may still be in the upper 90s). The slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances will carry over into next week as we’re not expecting any near-100-degree highs for most of the next seven days (after today). While chances for showers and thunderstorms will be isolated through Tuesday, it does look like coverage may increase some by Wednesday/Thursday. This may help to keep high temperatures in the mid 90s through the end of the week. For now, no severe weather is forecast for the next handful of days, if that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. Have a great Friday and weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

