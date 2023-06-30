Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another hot one today, but thankfully our afternoon highs will be on a slow decline over the next few days as the higher pressure overhead begins to loosen its grip over the Lone Star State. Skies this evening and tonight will remain dry and temps will be quite warm, with most sitting in the middle 80s by 10 PM. Our Saturday will start off muggy in the middle 70s before we warm right back up into the middle to upper 90s. Heat Advisories are likely to continue into tomorrow, so please be sure you are drinking lots of water throughout the weekend and keep a close eye on the kiddos, the elderly, and the pets. We’ll see more hot weather on Sunday and Monday with highs sitting in the middle 90s, but our luck will finally begin to turn for the better as isolated showers and stray thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. Similar rain chances continue for our Independence Day (Tuesday), meaning coverage will be somewhat limited and most firework celebrations should be allowed to play out unhindered by the weather. Rain chances increase ever so slightly Wednesday through Friday of next week, meaning we’ll have even better chances for some much needed rain and afternoon temps will even trend a couple degrees cooler thanks to the scattered rain and additional cloud cover.

