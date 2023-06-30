Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Five shot, teenager killed at Odessa apartment complex

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE FRIDAY 10:30 a.m.: OPD says during the investigation, they believe that all involved people gathered for an arranged meeting.

Police have also now said the victim is a teenage boy.

Video evidence at the scene showed that all parties talked with each other before shots were fired. At this point in the investigation, we are confident that this shooting is isolated to the Carriage House scene. Furthermore, there is no indication that any other people were targeted during this violent altercation.

Police are still looking for two people involved in the shooting. One person is described as a black man with short hair, a long sleeve shirt, and khaki or light gray shorts. The second person of interest is a black man with shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. This person was wearing a light jacket with patterns across the shoulder and upper back, and a pair of shorts. The person with the braids/dreadlocks possibly has a nickname of “K-SO.”

Police have released a short clip of one of the videos. If anyone has any information on the subjects depicted in the clip, please get in touch with the Odessa Police Department and ask for the Homicide Unit at (432) 335-4933. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Five people were shot, and one person died after a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments (4306 N. Dixie).

Odessa Police say that at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to the complex for shots fired. At the same time, there was a call of multiple gunshot victims arriving at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Police learned that this shooting was an isolated incident and all shooting victims are connected.

No word on the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the other gunshot victims.

Right now, Odessa Police say that there are two outstanding suspects wanted in connection to this but have no information about them.

If you have any information in regards to the suspects or shooting, call Odessa Police at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

CBS7 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates when we get them.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

