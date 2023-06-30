ETFB CEO says state grant increase will put 1.5M meals on East Texas tables

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Increased funding will help hundreds of East Texans in need. It’s thanks to the Surplus Agricultural Grant, to which the Texas legislature added 1.2 million in order to help food banks throughout the state.

East Texas Food Bank is just one of 21 food banks that will benefit from the Surplus Agricultural Grant. The grant was put in place to help food banks gather surplus from Texas farmers, to then feed hungry Texans. ETFB CEO Dennis Cullinane said that this increase in funds is a win-win.

“And really the money’s gonna go right back to our farmers so it’s such a good win. What it’s gonna really mean for us is that we’re gonna get an extra $250,000 in funding. Its’ gonna actually put 1.7 million pounds of food, that’s 1.5 million meals on the table,” he said.

Cullinane hopes that the grant will also be a relief to families in the grocery aisles.

“We hope that it will supplement the need that they won’t have to go to the store and buy fresh produce. If you go into any of our grocery store and look at the price per pound that you see what you’re paying now, this will take pressure off our families for having to do that.”

The grant increase will go into effect on Oct. 1 once the fiscal year for local and state government begins. The grant was also partnered with three bills that will directly help the fight against hunger in Texas.

