Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday

By Lauren Tear
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third annual Rose City Airfest will take place Friday afternoon at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. As pilots rehearsed their flights, crews continued to set up for the event.

They are prepared to host 7,000 guests throughout the day.

Some of the preparation included pitching tents for VIP sponsors, setting up tables for food and beverage vendors, and building a stage for a live concert.

Girl Named Tom, the winning band from season 21 of The Voice, is performing as a precursor to the air show.

Senior Airman Manny Lopez, a Longview native, is a cargo master who has come home to perform in the air show. He says, “it’s a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding getting to see the different kinds of planes that they have out here. Flying in it – I think it’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Lopez is proud to be able to come back to his hometown as a member of the Air Force.

There are 16 types of aircraft performing in the Tyler skies, including F-16s, F-18s and a C-130.

Airshow consultant Gena Linebarger says, “The gates open at two o’clock, so come out at two o’clock and you can go around and see the aircraft while they’re on static display, and then once they’re ready to fly, we’ll get everyone seated, and we’ll have a little concert that’ll happen right before the airshow flying.”

She is looking forward to a day filled with history and fun, as guests get to see these aircraft up close and learn about their impact on war history and America.

The airshow is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will last into the night as pilots display their talents for the crowd in celebration and honor of the veterans of East Texas.

