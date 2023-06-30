Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Nacogdoches adds to pickleball courts

(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We’ve watched as the pickleball craze has grown across the country and in East Texas.

In Nacogdoches, there are new additions to the Maroney Park pickleball courts. Two businesses donated around $15,000 to install windscreens around the courts.

This is just one of the many new additions expected. This allows the city to host pickleball tournaments without worrying about the wind.

“So, during a tournament, they are great because you can play and not deal with the wind because the ball itself is a wiffleball, and so it is very susceptible to the wind. Overall, it’s something that is needed if we are going to turn this into a tournament-like facility,” Community Services Director Brian Bray said.

The city is also looking to eventually install lights, water fountains and divider nets.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler

Latest News

ETFB "grocery store"
ETFB CEO says state grant increase will put 1.5M meals on East Texas tables
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
The tank was created to promote awareness of veteran food insecurity. This tank is part of...
East Texas Food Bank builds tank of canned goods to raise awareness for veteran food insecurity
The third annual Rose City Airfest is set to begin Friday evening, and committee member Bob...
Rose City Airfest chairman discusses 3rd annual event