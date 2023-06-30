City of Nacogdoches adds to pickleball courts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We’ve watched as the pickleball craze has grown across the country and in East Texas.

In Nacogdoches, there are new additions to the Maroney Park pickleball courts. Two businesses donated around $15,000 to install windscreens around the courts.

This is just one of the many new additions expected. This allows the city to host pickleball tournaments without worrying about the wind.

“So, during a tournament, they are great because you can play and not deal with the wind because the ball itself is a wiffleball, and so it is very susceptible to the wind. Overall, it’s something that is needed if we are going to turn this into a tournament-like facility,” Community Services Director Brian Bray said.

The city is also looking to eventually install lights, water fountains and divider nets.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.