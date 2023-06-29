Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview firefighters discuss summer heat hardships

With temperatures in East Texas already approaching triple digits, those who work outside for any length of time now have to be aware of the heat dangers.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With temperatures in East Texas already approaching triple digits, those who work outside for any length of time now have to be aware of the heat dangers.

From linemen to exterminators to road crews and firefighters, working in the heat is a given.

Particularly firefighters, who besides getting in bunker gear and facing roaring flames, also have required outside maintenance they must perform no matter what the temperature.

Captain Mike Killingsworth and two of his firefighters talk about dealing with the heat in their daily duties.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes
Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD about damage done to the schools...
WebXtra: Como-Pickton ISD recovering after storms destroy buildings, damage roof
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD about damage done to the schools...
WebXtra: Como-Pickton ISD recovering after storms destroy buildings, damage roof