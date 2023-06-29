WATCH: Alligator captured after getting inside Louisiana home through doggie door

A couple who recently moved from Arizona to Louisiana were surprised last week to find an alligator that entered their home through a doggy door.

Don and Jan Schultz discovered a five-foot alligator inside their home in New Iberia on Friday night after being awakened by their dog, Panda.

Videos shared by the Schultzes show the alligator hissing in their hall. They called 911 and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded along with wildlife officials. A wildlife trapper can be seen snaring the thrashing gator and removing it from the home.

Per reports, the Schultzes have upgraded their pet door so that it will only open for Panda’s collar.

Credit: Don Schultz/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

