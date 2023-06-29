Tyler man gets life for child sex crimes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Rainer Bernard Wiseman, 57, was tried in the Smith County Courthouse where evidence was provided by state prosecutors Emil Mikkelsen and Angela Faulkner reportedly showing that he had sexually abused a 13 year old girl on multiple occasions during a six month time span. According to a press release, the victim was among the witnesses who testified against Wiseman.

The release also said that Wiseman had been found to have recently been released from prison after serving 25 years for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state.

“We appreciate the hard work of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. Both agencies are instrumental in protecting our community from predators like Rainer Wiseman and in bringing justice to victims,” said District Attorney Jacob Putman.

