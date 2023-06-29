Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man gets life for child sex crimes

Rainer Bernard Wiseman
Rainer Bernard Wiseman(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Rainer Bernard Wiseman, 57, was tried in the Smith County Courthouse where evidence was provided by state prosecutors Emil Mikkelsen and Angela Faulkner reportedly showing that he had sexually abused a 13 year old girl on multiple occasions during a six month time span. According to a press release, the victim was among the witnesses who testified against Wiseman.

The release also said that Wiseman had been found to have recently been released from prison after serving 25 years for a previous sexual assault conviction in another state.

“We appreciate the hard work of the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center. Both agencies are instrumental in protecting our community from predators like Rainer Wiseman and in bringing justice to victims,” said District Attorney Jacob Putman.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

A police car.
Crockett police investigating after dog dragged behind vehicle dies
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes
Owner of an East Texas glass company explains how the summer heat affects the glass in your...
East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes