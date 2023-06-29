Thursday’s Weather: Another very hot day with heat indices well over 100 degrees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Thursday is off to a muggy and warm start in the middle to upper 70s, and we’re going to be downright hot again this afternoon. Highs for today will be in the middle to upper 90s with a few spots potentially hitting 100 degrees, but thanks to the humidity in place, temperatures will FEEL even worse with heat indices ranging from 105-115 degrees. Please be sure to drink lots of water today and keep a close eye on the kiddos, elderly, and your pets. Higher pressure is set to remain overhead for the next couple of days, meaning more dangerous heat for Friday and Saturday. Thankfully, the “heat dome” will shift further east by Sunday which will allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop. Better rain chances move in for the first half of next week which will lead to cooler temperatures overall, even though it will still be hot in the middle 90s. For now, most of the scattered rain chances on Tuesday (Independence Day) look to favor the afternoon and early evening hours, so most firework celebrations don’t look to be washed out. We’ll be watching the forecast closely for y’all. In the meantime, please stay cool and safe in this heat!

