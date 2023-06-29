Smith County constable clashes with commissioners court during budget presentation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin was among the many county department heads who made a case to the Smith County Commissioners Court during their first FY2024 budget workshop on Tuesday. Joplin’s request? A pay raise for deputy constables.

“I represent an office of employees that serve the county, and those employees discovered there was a discrepancy in salary differences between what a deputy at the sheriff’s office, that does what we do, makes compared to what my deputies make here, and it’s a $13,000 difference,” Joplin said.

But the county judge and commissioners were quick to point out what they considered an unfair comparison, arguing a deputy sheriff’s job is much different than that of a deputy constable.

“I actually worked at the sheriff’s office,” said Pct. 2 Commissioner John Moore. “I was in charge of communications. So, I’m fully aware of what a sheriff’s office does and what a constable’s office does. I’m not sure you are. I perceive that you think you have a little sheriff’s office.”

Joplin and the court have previously gone back and forth over the duties of a constable, with the court pointing out constables, by statute, only have to serve papers. Joplin argues the oath and badge make a constable’s job no different than other law enforcement officers.

“At the end of the day, my staff and I have to maintain the same training, my staff and I have to do the same job when people call on us for criminal matters; we’re responsible for taking care of those people,” Joplin said. “That’s why they elect us. That’s why we’re here.”

Ahead of his presentation, Joplin told commissioners he was speaking on behalf of other Smith County constables. Constables Wayne Allen, Ralph Caraway, Jr., and Wesley Hicks told KLTV while they did previously discuss salary differences with Joplin, they were unaware of his presentation and were in no way part of it.

In court, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin pointed out while county department heads were asked to submit their presentations prior to the meeting, Joplin did not.

“It’s not as much being caught off-guard. I just like to review in case there might be a discrepancy. And so, it eliminates any kind of back-and-forth during the agenda,” Franklin said.

Constable Josh Joplin makes his budget presentation to the Smith County Commissioners Court. (Smith County)

Commissioner Moore told Joplin he resented not being able to view the presentation before the meeting and said he felt this was an “ambush.”

“Everyone turns their presentation in advance so that we all are on the same page,” Commissioner Moore said. “And pretty much everybody did that except for one. And that, I think, puts everybody at a disadvantage, because you don’t have any opportunity to review the request or see what needs to be done about what they’re asking for.”

Joplin did offer salary comparisons for deputy constables in counties of similar size, pointing out a $7,000 to $10,000 difference in annual salary. Franklin said the comparison is not that simple.

“We want to do a true salary study,” Franklin said. “Oftentimes in a salary study, they just match the population and think it’s the same, and it’s just not.”

Smith County does plan to give all county employees a five percent cost of living increase in the next fiscal year. Joplin said he plans on asking the county to give his raise to his deputies.

