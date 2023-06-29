Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler

By Andrea Valdez
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It may seem like a quiet scene now but earlier Thursday morning law enforcement was present at Lake Tyler trying to rescue a group of boaters in Lake Tyler.

At about 1:15 a.m. this morning, authorities responded to a call of four boaters stranded on an island. The boat carried four people who had been stuck on the island for around five hours.

The Whitehouse Fire Department utilized their own rescue boats to bring the group back to shore. The stranded boaters were eventually returned to Hillcreek Boat Ramp and law enforcement returned to the marina by about 2:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Another very hot day with heat indices well over 100 degrees
Eriel, 14, offers sweet smile while posing for new headshots at the Caldwell Zoo
In search for forever home, Eriel hopes for family that will give her more siblings
Rep. Moran, local nonprofits, distribute fans to East Texans
Congressman Moran, East Texas nonprofits distribute box fans