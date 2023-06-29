Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sherman residents concerned with deforestation

Unlike the City of Denison, Sherman doesn’t have an ordinance to protect trees.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More and more people are moving to Sherman and housing is in high demand.

But some current homeowners are not happy with the change.

“Heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking,” said concerned resident Angie Eron.

North of Herman Baker Park in Sherman lay rows of trees.

“These people could consciously destroy an entire forest,” Eron added.

Meritage Homes plans to build 233 single-family homes on a more than 67 acres.

Eron lives in the neighboring subdivision and has some concerns.

“We don’t understand how the city could approve this,” Eron said.

Unlike the City of Denison, Sherman doesn’t have an ordinance to protect trees.

In Denison, clear-cutting is not allowed; according to their tree preservation ordinance, developers must keep 15% of a grove.

“They’re literally taking out all the trees, but they’re not removing the debris,” Eron said.

Eron said this is a fire hazard, “and the limbs here have been sitting here for, I’d say a week and they’re drying up, and it’s very hot.”

Plus, without trees, the ecosystem is disturbed.

“We got infested with bees and flies when they started tearing down all these trees, probably killed half the wildlife out there,” Eron said.

In the site plans by Meritage Homes, a portion of the land will be reserved for a park area, but it doesn’t outline how big the park will be.

Gracie Gonzalez from Wilson’s Farm said trees have big environmental benefits, like oxygen, “they also reduce the amount of stormwater runoff which reduces the erosion and pollution in our water waste.”

I called the City of Sherman about the rapidly changing landscape, they declined to comment.

