Rose City Airfest committee member discusses 3rd annual event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third annual Rose City Airfest is set to begin Friday evening, and committee member Bob Westbrook says this will be the biggest year yet.

The Airfest begins at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and will go until 9 p.m. Westbrook said there will be a larger viewing area as the show will be held in the east portion of the airport.

“A Girl Named Tom” will perform at 4:30 p.m., and the airshow will begin at 6 p.m. Westbrook said this is the first year to have Air Force and Navy assets in the airshow, including a Tomcat growler. The event is benefitting CampV, which Westbrook described as a “one stop shop” for veteran services.

Airfest raised over $30,000 for the organization last year, and with a larger viewing area this time around they hope to raise even more. Tickets are $40 at the gate or $35 online, all of which goes to benefit CampV.

