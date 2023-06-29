Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rose City Airfest committee member discusses 3rd annual event

The third annual Rose City Airfest is set to begin Friday evening, and committee member Bob Westbrook says this will be the biggest year yet.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third annual Rose City Airfest is set to begin Friday evening, and committee member Bob Westbrook says this will be the biggest year yet.

The Airfest begins at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, and will go until 9 p.m. Westbrook said there will be a larger viewing area as the show will be held in the east portion of the airport.

“A Girl Named Tom” will perform at 4:30 p.m., and the airshow will begin at 6 p.m. Westbrook said this is the first year to have Air Force and Navy assets in the airshow, including a Tomcat growler. The event is benefitting CampV, which Westbrook described as a “one stop shop” for veteran services.

Airfest raised over $30,000 for the organization last year, and with a larger viewing area this time around they hope to raise even more. Tickets are $40 at the gate or $35 online, all of which goes to benefit CampV.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

