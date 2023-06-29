Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rep. Moran, local nonprofits, distribute fans to East Texans(KLTV/JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Representative Nathaniel Moran (R-TX 1), spent Tuesday morning distributing fans to residents of Tyler as heat advisories continue to impact the region.

Moran partnered with TXU, Meals on Wheels, and PATH for today’s giveaway. TXU has contributed $5,000 for fan distribution this season.

Fans were given to Tyler residents receiving Meals on Wheels services. 200 fans were distributed by Moran and company, which included members of his staff and family.

“What I’ve tried to do throughout my life, and I know these organizations do the same thing, is they identify the need that can be met, and what do we have that can help meet that need, " said Moran. “Simply, I offer my hands and my labor and my kiddos and I want to model that behavior so they can be of service to their communities and to their fellow man.”

Andrea Wilson, executive director of PATH, says fans can be a game-changing tool for those lacking adequate air conditioning.

“A lot of folks don’t have air conditioning in their home, or if they do, their bills are so high they have to keep the thermostat really warm,” said Wilson. “Moving that air around is life-saving to have that in your home for the seniors or little ones in the house who are most vulnerable to the heat.”

Local non-profits will continue to distribute fans throughout the summer.

If you need a fan, you can reach out to PATH through their website.

