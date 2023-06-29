Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man

During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even if it’s anonymous.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement held a press conference to ask for the public’s help to find a missing Center man.

Shelby County Constable Josh Tipton said Roderick Grace, 37, of Center was first reported missing in May.

During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even if it’s anonymous.

Grace is described as a 6′1 tall black male, weighing about 157 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo on one side of his face near his eye. On the other side he has a cross tattoo, also near his eye.

During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even if it’s anonymous.

According to the Constable Tipton, all calls and tips will remain anonymous.

Previous reporting: Search continues for Shelby County missing man

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

The third annual Rose City Airfest is set to begin Friday evening, and committee member Bob...
Rose City Airfest chairman discusses 3rd annual event
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos and family.
First responder foundation pays off fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family’s mortgage
First responder foundation pays off fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family’s mortgage
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear
WATCH: Passenger footage from Delta flight’s emergency landing without nose gear