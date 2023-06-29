Pickleball popularity rise leading to an increase in injuries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pickleball has evolved into a nationwide sensation, quickly becoming a popular sport especially amongst the elderly. However, the rise in popularity has come with its very broad and expensive consequence, injuries.

A medical report recently conducted on the sport reports that pickleball injuries are surging at a high rate and has led to $377 million in health care costs.

