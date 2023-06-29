Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

New electric buses coming to Texas A&M in 2025

Texas A&M electric bus
Texas A&M electric bus(Texas A&M Transportation Services)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six new electric buses and three charging stations are coming to Texas A&M University.

It’s part of a $9.65 million grant awarded to the Brazos Transit District through a federal Department of Transportation grant.

The new electric buses will replace six diesel buses. The university says the buses will provide substantial operational savings over their diesel counterparts.

The new buses are expected to be on campus in 2025.

“We are delighted to receive this grant and for the opportunity to add to the three electric buses we currently have in service. These additional buses will expand our electric fleet to nearly 10% of our total bus inventory,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president for Transportation Services. “We are grateful to Brazos Transit District for its commitment and dedication throughout this process and to our elected officials for their efforts in making this possible.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog

Latest News

Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Smith County Jail entrance
Return of jail overtime pay among Smith County judge’s proposed budget requests
Longview firefighters discuss summer heat hardships