Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Houston woman involved in fatal shooting wanted for murder

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Murder charges have been filed against Veronica Jayci Robles, 23, in relation to a fatal shooting 19-year-old Davion Roberts in Houston.

The shooting happened on June 14, 2023, at about 7:50 p.m.

Houston Police Department officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a business at 10205 East Freeway service road and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

After further investigation Robles was identified as the suspect and the Harris County District...
After further investigation Robles was identified as the suspect and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged her in this case.(Houston PD)

The victim was moved to a hospital in the area where he was identified and pronounced dead, according to police.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a car leave the scene.

The car was described as a brown or tan Chevrolet Trail Blazer with blue side panels, police say.

After further investigation Robles was identified as the suspect and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged her in this case.

Robles location is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County
Smith County authorities rescue stranded residents at Lake Tyler
New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-30-23
Friday’s Weather: Hot and sunny today, but rain possible this weekend
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
Crews prepare for third annual Rose City Airfest Friday
The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford. Photo: Leon County Sheriff's Office
Ex-Leon County sheriff’s deputy faces life sentence for allegations of child sex abuse