Former Lufkin standout transfers to Texas Southern

Kordell Rodgers comes to Texas Southern after playing for Texas State since 2017.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Southern University has announced a former Lufkin High football player has transferred to their school.

Kordell Rodgers comes to Texas Southern after playing for Texas State since 2017. Rodgers played quarterback for Lufkin and made the move to defensive back in college.

Rodgers announced the transfer on Twitter on Wednesday.

“After a great conversation with family and coaches I would like to announce that I am committing to THE TEXAS SOUTHERN,” Rodgers wrote.

