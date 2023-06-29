First responder foundation pays off fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family’s mortgage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A foundation dedicated to providing mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders has paid off the remaining balance for Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family’s residence.

Bustos was killed by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 155 on July 29, 2022. He was 29 years old when he died, and began his career in law enforcement in 2012. Bustos left behind a wife and three children, who now are able to live in their home without the struggle of mortgage payments.

“It is difficult for me to fully express the impact your organization has had on my family. When Tunnel to Towers contacted me and told me they would be paying off my mortgage, I felt an immediate sense of relief. Knowing the kids and I would never have to worry about where we live, knowing I would not have to struggle to pay the mortgage, is an amazing gift. I would like to sincerely thank Tunnel to Towers for their generosity and kindness in this very difficult time,” said Gloria Bustos.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

