Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95