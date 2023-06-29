Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fatal wreck shuts down SH 322 in Rusk County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck that has reportedly left one person dead on SH 322 early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a major wreck on SH 322 between Lakeport and Henderson in which multiple injuries were reported including one fatality.

Officials have shut down the entire roadway whilst waiting for medical helicopter transportation for the injured.

