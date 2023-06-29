Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Food Bank builds tank of canned goods to raise awareness for veteran food insecurity

The tank was created to promote awareness of veteran food insecurity. This tank is part of...
The tank was created to promote awareness of veteran food insecurity. This tank is part of a nationwide partnership between Feeding America and Humana(KLTV/JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers at East Texas Food Bank constructed a tank made of green bean cans on Thursday morning, to raise awareness for veteran food insecurity.

The “canstruction” was made possible by donations from Humana as part of a food drive sponsored by the company. Over 1600 cans were used to complete the model, and it was created to promote awareness of veteran food insecurity. The tank is part of a nationwide partnership between Feeding America and Humana.

Last year’s structure was a military-style boot.

“It really is about raising awareness for hunger, and specifically for veterans. One in seven East Texans are at risk for food insecurity,” said Micheal Hetrick, Communications Manager for East Texas Food Bank. “That’s really a higher risk for our seniors and veterans because either they have small amounts of benefits or because of something that they are not able to go out and get that food.”

East Texas Food Bank is looking for donations and volunteers as the summer season continues. To check out the tank and learn how you can help, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Texas law will increase penalties for people who fake a service dog
Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of...
Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Marshall train derailment shakes up neighborhood Wednesday morning

Latest News

Smith County Budget
Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
Como Pickton Storm Damage
“We are not at all surprised by the ruling.” said Eltife
Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
During the press conference Grace’s aunt implored anyone with information to come forward, even...
Police ask for public’s help to find missing Shelby County man