East Texas expert explains damages summer heat does to glass in homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Amy Turman was sitting in her home in Tyler Monday night when she heard a loud sound followed by the sound of cracking glass.

When she turned the lights on she saw her floor-to-ceiling window had been completely shattered. Amy called her husband, who was at a ranger’s game and he told her to call 911.

Officers investigating the incident did not find a point of impact, and told her they suspected the shattered glass was caused by the heat.

I spoke with the owner of an East Texas glass company to see what exactly causes this hazard.

Gary Kirkindoll, owner of The Glass Guru in Tyler, said, “Because glass actually expands and contracts with temperature changes. And that’s when glass is the least stable, when it’s expanding and contracting. So if there’s a blemish in the glass and it’s going through a rapid temperature change, that’s when you’re going to see a crack occur.”

The type of glass used in your home may also play a role in the strength and stability of your windows.

Kirkindoll said, ““So when you’re replacing a cracked window, if you can have your person use double strength glass rather than single strength, your glass will be twice as strong.”

Your car windows can also become affected by high temperatures.

Donnybrook Automotive manager Gary Stewart said the most effective way to fight off the sun’s rays is tint.

Stewart said, “That tint blocks those U-V rays from entering into the car and it can drop the temperature inside of your car by fifty to seventy-five percent opposed to what it would be without it.”

Another tip, purchasing window sunscreen for the inside of your car. Experts say they will help protect the interior and can also hep make your air conditioning more effective.

