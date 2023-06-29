Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deshaun Woods speaks about important role of parents ahead of upcoming football season

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High’s new football coach Deshaun Woods is looking forward to the upcoming football season with his new players, whose parents will play an important role in their development.

“I’m there to support the young man and the parent, in a way, is there to help them get to the goal that they want for their baby, and that’s for their kid to be a success on and off the field,” said coach Woods.

Coach Woods mentions the parents as allies and the important role they will play throughout the season.

“Every one of them care about their kid. They are part of their kids life. But, in the daytime with the way that prices and everything else is going up, there’s a responsibility that has to come first to make sure that they have a roof over their head, those necessities have to happen. You sometimes lose some of the little things, that quite frankly also will help with the development of these young men”.

